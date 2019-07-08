Person Rescued From Collapsed Trench In Pequannock

First-responders from throughout the region took part in an intricate rescue Monday to save the life of a person entrapped when a trench collapsed at a Pequannock work site.

The incident began around 9 a.m. on Lincoln Road near the Knights of Columbus Hall, where the person was buried up to the waist, said Jerry Speziale, the public safety director for the city of Paterson.

Paterson first-responders belong to the Metro Search and Rescue Team, a multi-agency unit that handles technical rescues.

Paterson firefighters helped secure the trench by shoring up its sides as other agencies, including the State Police, arrived at the scene. Speziale said the victim, who was not immediately identified, was medically stable throughout the ordeal.

"The patient was looking good throughout," Speziale said.

First-responders erected a "collapse shield" before carefully removing debris engulfing the victim, before he was handed off to awaiting medical personnel.

