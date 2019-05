An 91-year-old man whose car flipped after rear-ended another on Route 23 in Pequannock was in stable condition Friday, authorities said.

The man, who sustained serious injuries in the 5:45 p.m. crash Thursday, was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center, Pequonnock Police Capt. Dan Comune said.

The crash was under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Thursday night. All lanes were reopened late that night.

