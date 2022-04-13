'People Are Fainting, Throwing Up': JetBlue Passengers Beg To Deplane On Newark Tarmac

Panicked JetBlue passengers were captured on video begging crew members to let them disembark after spending hours trying to land in Newark due to bad weather keeping them from JFK.

"I don’t care about JFK — it’s our lives," one passenger on the April 8 flight from Cancun can be heard saying on Sabrina Ettinger's video.

"People are sick back there, people are fainting, people are throwing up. A little respect for human beings."

Passengers can be heard pleading with crew members to let them off, despite having to wait hours in customs at either airport.

"We're scared to fly we want to get off," the man says.

"Six hours for a three hour flight. It's not your fault it's not their fault, we just want to get off."

"Once we land on the ground, the pilot asks us to hand fuel back to JFK in a sort of hostage-taking," a passenger wrote on Twitter. "By creating a climate of tension between passengers, the aircraft will depart at JFK for landing at 2 am."

Flight 1852 stayed on the ground for 60 minutes before it was able to leave for JFK, where it landed safely, JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski told the New York Post.

JetBlue gave passengers $50 flight credits for the troubles, Ettinger said.

