Pennsylvania Woman Named 'Tesla' Dragged Man In Attempted Carjacking, Police Say

With a name like "Tesla," cars might be a passion, because this York woman with a name like the car brand has repeatedly been arrested following car related incidents.

Tesla Marie Wetzel, 25, of the 1st block of Massa Drive in Windsor, has been arrested after she attempted to take a man's car and dragged him while trying to flee, according to Upper Allen police.

This is not the first time Wetzel has made headlines, in Aug. 2019, she fled from state police during a traffic stop at speeds greater than 80 MPH along Route 74 in Chanceford Township.

The then 23-year-old, drove into a cornfield, jumped out, fled on foot and hid-- while the vehicle was still in motion. She was held in the York County Prison for several months before a deal was made for her release in March 2020.

Prior to that she faced charges for a DUI and driving while her license was revoked.

This time Upper Allen police were called to the 500 block of McCormick Road for an active disturbance on Aug. 15 around 6:15 p.m.

During the investigation, police determined that Wetzel had attempted to drive a man's car without his permission. When he attempted to stop her-- she dragged him and "recklessly drove away from the scene in an attempt to release him from the vehicle," police said in a statement.

The man suffered "significant lacerations to his back and was treated at the scene," police said.

Police found Wetzel in the vehicle shortly after tending to the victim.

She was arrested without incident.

Wetzel has been charged with the following for her this most recent incident:

Aggravated Assault

Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Unauthorized Use of an Automobile

DUI

Driving Under Suspension (DUI related)

Harassment

She is being held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing has not been scheduled at the time of publication.

