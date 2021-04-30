Pennsylvania Native, 29, Stabbed Dead By Seattle Neighbor For Not Wearing Face Mask

A Pennsylvania native was stabbed to death near his Seattle-suburb home on Sunday, according to police in Washington.

John Huynh, 29, formerly of Ephrata, was stabbed in the heart following a disagreement with a neighbor -- over wearing a face mask -- according to charging documents filed in King County Superior Court.

Huynh, two friends and his wife walked out of the Villas at Beardslee apartments in Bothell shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents.

Ian Patrick Williams, 25, “gave the middle finger” to Huynh so the group stopped to speak with him, according to the documents.

Witnesses told Bothell police that Huynh then asked Williams if he “flipped him off or waved at him” reports KIRO 7.

Seconds later, Williams pulled out a knife and stabbed Huynh multiple times--including directly into his heart, according to police.

Officers at the scene attempted to save Huynh but he died at the scene, police told KIRO 7.

After stabbing Huynh, Williams ran to his third-floor apartment, telling his mother that he had been attacked by an “anti-masker,” according to King County Police.

Williams was found by police in a bedroom of his apartment where he lives with his mother -- his hands covered with bloody cuts, KIRO 7 reports.

He apparently told officers his folding knife -- which police believe was used to kill Huynh -- was in the bathroom with a 3-inch blade, police believe it is the murder weapon, the outlet says.

Williams’ mother told police her son carried the knife to open boxes, according to KIRO 7.

More than $74,000 had been raised as of Friday morning on a GoFundMe in memory of Huynh.

Williams has been charged with second-degree murder.

Huynh's alma mater, Washington State University released a statement regarding his ethnic decent, "we recognize that for Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander community members, this event evokes attacks on and threats against people of Asian descent, and we are very mindful of the fear and worry they may be feeling."

No hate crime charges have been filed.

“I know there have been a lot of questions regarding motive, and this investigation is just in its beginning process,” said Bothell police Capt. Bryan Keller.

Williams had no previous criminal record and was a senior in college studying computer science.

He remains in jail in lieu of $2 million in bail with an arraignment is scheduled for May 15.

