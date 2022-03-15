Pennsylvania Lawyer Convicted In Online Child Sex Sting Disbarred In NJ

A Pennsylvania attorney caught in an online child sex sting reportedly was disbarred in New Jersey last week.

Michael R. Shapiro had already lost his ability to practice in Pennsylvania by consent when New Jersey's Supreme Court disbarred him on March 9, records show.

Shapiro, of Bensalem, PA, was 37 when he connected online with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

According to court papers, he talked of kissing, touching, "grinding" on and "dry humping" her and using his tongue on her breasts and mouth.

Shapiro, who was admitted to the New Jersey bar in 2007, took a deal from prosecutors rather than face trial, pleading guilty in Bucks County Common Pleas Court in January 2020 to unlawful sexual contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was sentenced to 10 to 23 months in prison, followed by four years of probation, records show.

