Pennsylvania Holds Critical Remaining Votes -- And It Appears To Be Biden

As the world waited for an outcome in the U.S. presidential election. Pennsylvania joined two other states in counting final votes critical for victory.

President Donald Trump’s re-election chances narrowed after Democrat Joe Biden flipped Arizona. With 20 electoral votes, Pennsylvania -- along with Wisconsin and Michigan -- now hold the key to winning the White House.

While Trump is leading by nearly 700,000 votes in the Keystone State, there are approximately 1.4 million outstanding absentee votes, The Times reports. If the former vice president carries the remaining absentee ballots by a similar margin, he would win the state, according to the Secretary of State.

Here's a breakdown of the uncounted ballots in Pennsylvania:

Allegheny: 175,486

Bucks: 109,474

Centre: 4,200

Chester: 89,899

Dauphin: 872

Delaware: 28,582

Lackawanna: 722

Lehigh: 58,251

Luzerne: 29,992

Monroe: 32,330

Montgomery: 115,814

Northampton: 22,105

Philadelphia: 276,060

A key county, Allegheny, paused its mail ballot count until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, but Gov. Tom Wolf promised every vote will be counted.

"We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania," Gov. Wolf tweeted early Wednesday. "I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do."

As of 9:30 a.m., Philadelphia alone still had more than 276,000 uncounted ballots, state officials said.

Biden, a native of Scranton, could still lose one of those three Rust Belt states and win the presidency, political analysts say.

Pennsylvania news outlet WESA reported that officials in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh and suburbs, suspended vote counting about 1:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office dismissed a tweet from Trump’s director of election day operations, Mike Roman, as being false and misleading.

Roman tweeted photos from separate polling places alongside a baseless claim that “Bad things are happening in Philly.”

In South Jersey, a congressional race between Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy remained too close to call.

Van Drew — a former Democrat who switched parties last year and backed Trump during his impeachment — declared victory. But one-fourth of the 2nd Congressional District's ballots remained uncounted on Wednesday morning.

