Peeping Tom Strikes Again At Apartment Complex Along Hackensack River, Police Charge

A man who was banned from an apartment complex along the Hackensack River after he was caught peeking into windows was back at it, authorities charged.

Joshua Purvis, 22, was arrested after Little Ferry police received a call of a peeping Tom at the Waterside Village Apartments beneath the Route 46 bridge shortly after midnight Tuesday, April 5, Chief James Walters said.

Purvis, who lives on nearby Liberty Street, was previously banned from the property after surveillance footage showed him “peering through windows and attempting to open them to gain entry,” the chief said.

Responding to the call, Officer James Serio searched the immediate area along with Lt. John Andronaco and his K9, Timmy.

Serio then headed toward Purvis’s home and spotted him leaving a rear parking lot, Walters said.

Purvis – who was seen on security footage “wandering around the property” a short time earlier -- told police that he’d been “taking a stroll at Waterside” despite the ban, he said.

The officers took Purvis into custody and got a jacket from his mother to keep him warm.

They charged him with defiant criminal trespassing and criminal attempt and sent Purvis to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

