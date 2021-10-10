Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 46

A 24-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed before dawn Sunday on Route 46 in Totowa.

Officers responding to a 3:47 a.m. call found Ahmed Idid of the Rego Park section of Queens in the left lane next to the median outside a shopping center on the westbound highway across from 46 Lounge on the eastbound side, responders said.

He'd been struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 31-year old Morristown resident who immediately pulled over, they said.

Idid was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:11 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Totowa Police Chief Carmen Veneziano said in a joint release.

No summonses were issued, they said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Several Totowa police units responded, along with Passaic County Sheriff's officers, county prosecutor's detectives and the Totowa First Aid Squad.

All westbound lanes remained closed for an ongoing investigation by the prosecutor's office and borough police, assisted by the sheriff's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help detectives is asked to contact the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Totowa police: (973) 790-3700.

