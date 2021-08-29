Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Bus In Tenafly

An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by a commuter bus Sunday afternoon in Tenafly, authorities confirmed.

The woman was struck by a northbound New Jersey Transit Bus as she crossed Highwood Avenue, just north of Hillside Avenue, at 3:54 p.m., Tenafly Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The victim -- believed to be approximately 70 years old -- was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition, where responders said she was pronounced dead.

The No. 166 bus to Cresskill from New York's Port Authority bus terminal apparently was turning right when it struck and ran over her, according to witnesses. No injuries were reported among the passengers or driver.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was investigating along with borough police. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

