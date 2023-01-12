Pedestrian Struck By SUV Just Off Route 17 Near MetLife

A pedestrian was hospitalized with a head injury after being struck by an SUV just off Route 17 near MetLife Stadium, authorities said.

A 42-year-old Hawthorne driver was making a left off the northbound highway onto Paterson Plank Road when her 2020 Chevy Equinox hit the 29-year-old man shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, East Rutherford Police Chief Dennis Rivelli said.

The pedestrian, who refused to provide an address, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a minor head injury, the chief said.

Any summonses would be pending the results of a police investigation, he said.

