Pedestrian Struck At Busy Intersection Outside Hackensack Park

A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck and injured in a busy Hackensack intersection, authorities said.

An Advanced Life Support ambulance was summoned after he was struck by an Acura outside Johnson Park on River and East Anderson streets around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was also notified.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with head trauma. His injuries were later downgraded to non-life-threatening, responders said.

Reports that an NJ TRANSIT bus was involved were wrong, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.