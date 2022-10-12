Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Leaves Warren County Woman With Broken Leg

Support is on the rise for a Warren County woman who was hospitalized with a broken leg following a pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

Jaime Horohoe was crossing the street in an unmarked crossing area when she was struck by a vehicle heading southbound near the QuickChek on Bilby Road and Rt. 517 around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, according to an accident report obtained by DailyVoice.com.

Responding officers found Horohoe lying in the road. She was unable to give a description of the vehicle.

Video surveillance from QuickChek shows an unidentified vehicle hitting Horohoe before continuing southbound on Rt. 517.

Meanwhile, nearly $1,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Horohoe, who was hospitalized with a broken leg following the crash.

“She is a pure heart and a gentle soul in need of support as she has very little to begin with,” reads the campaign, launched by Kevin Dorlon.

“I have known her for several years and my heart breaks for her situation.”

Anyone with information or surveillance footage involving the crash is asked to contact Independence Township Police at (908) 852-4440.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.