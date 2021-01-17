Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Pedestrian Critical After Being Knocked Under Pickup In Cliffside Park

Jerry DeMarco
Cliffside Park PD
Cliffside Park PD Photo Credit: Cliffside Park PD

A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a pickup truck Sunday night in Cliffside Park, authorities said.

The 30-something man had been leaning against a pole before he stepped into the street was struck by a Honda Ridgeline on Highridge Avenue near Edgewater Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

The 62-year-old female driver from Cliffside Park stopped as the man fell under the truck, Capano said. She remained at the scene, he said.

The victim, who wasn't carrying ID, was conscious and alert when taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition, the deputy chief said.

Police were reviewing surveillance video of the incident as part of an investigation.

Highridge Avenue and Edgewater Road, Cliffside Park

GoogleMaps

