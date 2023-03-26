Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Pedestrian, 74, Seriously Injured By Hit-And-Run Driver In Bergen, Silver SUV Sought

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Bergen County prosecutor's fatal accident investigators and the county sheriff's forensics unit joined Closter police at the scene of the pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Durie Avenue on Sunday, March 26.
The Bergen County prosecutor's fatal accident investigators and the county sheriff's forensics unit joined Closter police at the scene of the pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Durie Avenue on Sunday, March 26. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: Authorities arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver who they said severely injured a 73-year-old pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Closter, Daily Voice has learned.

The victim, who's from Closter, was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest after he was mowed down on Durie Avenue near Legion Place at 3:25 p.m. March 26, responders said.

Witnesses, meanwhile, described a silver SUV with front-end damage that was last seen headed north on Demarest Avenue.

Daily Voice learned of an arrest of a 36-year-old Hackensack man who works at Buon Gusto Restaurant, also on Durie Avenue, less than three blocks away.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with Closter police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The street remained closed for several hours while they did their work.

A medical chopper was initially requested for the victim and then canceled.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.