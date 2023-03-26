Pedestrian, 74, Seriously Injured By Hit-And-Run Driver In Bergen, Silver SUV Sought

UPDATE: Authorities arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver who they said severely injured a 73-year-old pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Closter, Daily Voice has learned.

The victim, who's from Closter, was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest after he was mowed down on Durie Avenue near Legion Place at 3:25 p.m. March 26, responders said.

Witnesses, meanwhile, described a silver SUV with front-end damage that was last seen headed north on Demarest Avenue.

Daily Voice learned of an arrest of a 36-year-old Hackensack man who works at Buon Gusto Restaurant, also on Durie Avenue, less than three blocks away.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with Closter police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The street remained closed for several hours while they did their work.

A medical chopper was initially requested for the victim and then canceled.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.