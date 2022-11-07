Pedestrian, 64, Struck, Killed On Treacherous Stretch Of Road In Hackensack

A 64-year-old Hackensack woman was struck and killed on a notorious stretch of road Sunday night, authorities confirmed.

The victim was struck by a Cadillac Esplanade near the corner of Polifly Road and Mary Street near Route 80 around 8:30 p.m., city police Capt. Michael Antista said.

She was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, the captain said.

The 65-year-old driver, also of Hackensack, remained at the scene, Antista said.

Police closed the road while investigating the crash. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

No summonses were immediately issued, Antista said.

Hackensack police and firefighters responded along with a BLS unit from HUMC.

Polifly Road from Essex Street to the interstate has seen more than its share of pedestrians struck in recent years, including a fatal hit and run in March 2021.

