Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Woman Caught With Loaded Gun At Newark Airport: 'I Forgot'
News

Pedestrian, 64, Struck, Killed In East Rutherford

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The pedestrian from Wood-Ridge was struck on Hackensack Street near Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The pedestrian from Wood-Ridge was struck on Hackensack Street near Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

A 64-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a minivan in East Rutherford, authorities confirmed.

A 46-year-old Wood-Ridge man was driving the 2019 Honda Odyssey that struck the victim from Irvington on Hackensack Street near Paterson Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

EMS and ALS were requested, responded and took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

East Rutherford detectives and their colleagues from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, the deputy chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.