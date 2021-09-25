Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Driver Seriously Injures Englewood Bicyclist In Tenafly
News

PD: Telltale Sign Helps Locate Allendale Man Seen Masturbating Outside Waldwick Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paul Montenigro
Paul Montenigro Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

An Allendale man recorded on a doorbell camera masturbating in a Waldwick resident's driveway early Saturday was captured a short time later by police from both towns, authorities said.

Paul Montenigro, 44, wasn't difficult to spot, they said.

He'd dyed his hair blue.

A resident near Crescent Elementary School called Waldwick police after his Ring video alerted him around 8:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. David Passaretti said.

The resident ran out and confronted Montenigro, who fled, he said.

Waldwick patrol officers converged on the area, assisted by Allendale police. They checked area businesses for surveillance video, among other measures.

Passaretti and his Allendale colleagues found Montenigro at the Acme supermarket off West Allendale Avenue and Franklin Turnpike. The Allendale officers took him into custody and turned him over the sergeant.

Montenigro, a Portuguese immigrant who attended Indian Hills High School, was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police released him pending a hearing under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.