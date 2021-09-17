PD: Paterson Man In High-Profile Kidnapping Busted With 505 Heroin Folds Outside Route 46 Motel

A Paterson man awaiting trial in a high-profile Bergen County kidnapping was caught at a Route 46 motel with more than 500 heroin folds and two bags of cocaine, authorities said.

Wayne police detectives were conducting a joint drug investigation with investigators from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office when they spotted Ishimeer H. Allen, 22, in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn on the eastbound highway.

One of them approached Allen, who turned and ran, tossing bags of drugs as he fled, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Several other detectives converged on Allen, who tried to prevent them from handcuffing him before they succeeded, Daly said.

He remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with several drug counts, as well as resisting arrest and obstruction.

Allen was arrested earlier this year for an alleged kidnapping that authorities said was orchestrated by Instagram influencer Jebara J. Igbara – who’s known as “Jay Mazini.”

Igbara and a trio of associates including Allen stripped the victim naked and and held a machete to his neck while threatening to kill him if he didn’t remove negative social media posts.

