PD: Passaic Woman Who Crashed SUV Into Convenience Store Goes On Rampage At Hawthorne 7-Eleven

A Passaic woman who made headlines when her SUV plowed into the front of a Bronx gas station convenience store went on a rampage at a Hawthorne 7-Eleven that continued at police headquarters, authorities said Wednesday.

Police were called after Santa Moya, 23, stole cigarettes from the Goffle Road store and a clerk tried to stop her, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Moya was tangling with the employee in the parking lot when officers pulled up, he said.

The clerk's head was bleeding after some of her hair had been ripped out, a witness said.

Moya then “became irate and hostile towards officers, yelling obscenities,” Hoogmoed said.

Police who took her into custody discovered that Moya had also just stolen gas from a nearby service station, he said.

TYCO Animal Control was called to take care of her dog, whom the lieutenant said was in Moya’s 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Moya “continued to be uncooperative at headquarters,” Hoogmoed added.

In a social media profile, Moya says she came to the United States from the Dominican Republic when she was 11.

Two years ago, surveillance video showed her driving an SUV that crashed into the convenience store of a Bronx gas station.

Moya then drove off, leaving her bumper behind, witnesses said, before a good Samaritan caught and blocked her vehicle.

An alcohol breath test registered nearly twice the legal limit, the NYPD said at the time.

This time, Hawthorne police sent Moya to the Passaic County Jail in Paterson to await a first appearance on robbery, theft, simple assault and obstruction charges.

