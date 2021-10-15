PD: Mom Leaves Young Child Alone In Car Outside Garfield Walmart, Assaults Female Officer

A Queens woman who left her 4-year-old child alone in a car in a handicapped spot outside the Walmart in Garfield was jailed after kicking a police officer, authorities said.

Officer Marlene Martinez found the unattended youngster in a rear child seat, with the driver's side door unlocked, after not seeing a handicapped placard shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Martinez was trying to locate a parent when Latoya N. Williams-Edwards, 32, of Hollis walked up, said she'd left the youngster alone and then got into her and drove off, Uram said.

The officer activated her lights and siren in an attempt to stop Edwards, but she kept driving before finally pulling over eight or so blocks later, he said.

Martinez approached Edwards to ask for information, but she drove off again instead, the captain said.

She was stopped a short distance later by Martinez, assisted by Officer Daniel Taylor Jr., he said.

It didn't end there, however.

Edwards refused to give her information or get out of the vehicle, the captain said.

The officers tried to place her into custody, but Edwards resisted, kicking Martinez, he said.

Police charged Edwards with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, eluding and obstruction and sent her to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

They also turned the child over to a family member and notified the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

