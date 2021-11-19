PD: Hudson Heroin User Crashes Outside Medieval Times, Leaves Car In Middle Of Intersection

A drugged West New York driver crashed his car outside Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, then abandoned it in the intersection, authorities said.

Joseph Alvarez, 31, was walking away from the wreck when a good Samaritan utility worker pointed responding Officer Matthew Dudek toward him shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Dudek found Alvarez carrying 43 heroin folds and eight Xanax, Auteri said.

His 2018 Honda Civic had hit a curb moments earlier, then bounced back into traffic -- somehow not hitting any other vehicles -- before it came to a stop in the intersection of Polito Avenue and Wall Street West, the lieutenant said.

He then just walked away, Auteri said.

Police charged Alvarez with possession of heroin and driving under the influence of drugs before releasing him pending a court date under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

