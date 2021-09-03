PD: Fair Lawn Man, 73, Vandalizes Neighbor's Home, Car, Threatens Him With Knife

Police seized a 73-year-old Fair Lawn resident after he threw a brick through a neighbor’s front door, vandalized the victim’s car and threatened him with a knife, authorities said.

The Allwood Place victim awoke Sunday morning to find his 2019 Toyota Camry dented with several scratches, as well as a shattered rear window, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Less than an hour or so after police took a report, a brick came flying through the victim’s front storm door, Metzler said.

Responding Officers Tiller Uriarte, Peter Federico, Anthony Burgos, Timothy Ammann and Sgt. Sean Macys went to the home of Michael Mann.

They eventually had to force their way in to take the resistant suspect into custody, the sergeant said.

They recovered the knife they said he held while making the threats, as well as another that they believe was used to damage the victim’s vehicle, Metzler said.

Police charged Mann with criminal mischief, making terroristic threats and several weapons offenses, then sent him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for an evaluation.

Mann was later booked into the Bergen County Jail before a judge on Monday released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

