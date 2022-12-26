Contact Us
Frequent Offender Nabbed Fleeing Fair Lawn Restaurant Break-In: Authorities
Paul McCartney Stops Into NJ Cafe

Cecilia Levine
Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell at Blue Cafe.
Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell at Blue Cafe. Photo Credit: bluecafenj Instagram

A longtime Paul McCartney fan and New Jersey cafe owner got to meet his musical idol when he stopped in with his wife Nancy Shevell last week.

Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Cafe in Basking Ridge, said "Sir Paul McCartney" stopped in on Friday, Dec. 16.

"I grew up on his music," Chutnik said. "It was an amazing experience to shake his hand and talk to the legend. Super nice man."

Shevell is a New Jersey native, having grown up in Edison.

