Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Patrick Dempsey Filming Movie This Week In Morristown

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey Photo Credit: Georges Biard (Wikimedia commons)

Patrick Dempsey is making a visit to Morristown this week to film footage for his upcoming TV movie, "Ways & Means.”

Dempsey — known for portraying Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy — has a starring role as well as an Executive Producer credit in the film.

Eye Productions Inc. of Brooklyn is filming at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, which is closed through Thursday, though the following roads will also be utilized for filming Tuesday and Wednesday, according to local police:

  • Maple Avenue in between Community Place and Miller Road
  • Maple Avenue in between Miller Road and Perry Street (about half a block closer to Miller Road)
  • Miller Road between South Street and Maple Avenue

“A powerful congressional leader who has lost faith in politics,” reads the IMDb description for the TV movie. “He finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create; together.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.