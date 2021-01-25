Patrick Dempsey Filming Movie This Week In Morristown

Patrick Dempsey is making a visit to Morristown this week to film footage for his upcoming TV movie, "Ways & Means.”

Dempsey — known for portraying Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy — has a starring role as well as an Executive Producer credit in the film.

Eye Productions Inc. of Brooklyn is filming at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, which is closed through Thursday, though the following roads will also be utilized for filming Tuesday and Wednesday, according to local police:

Maple Avenue in between Community Place and Miller Road

Maple Avenue in between Miller Road and Perry Street (about half a block closer to Miller Road)

Miller Road between South Street and Maple Avenue

“A powerful congressional leader who has lost faith in politics,” reads the IMDb description for the TV movie. “He finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create; together.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.