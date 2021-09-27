Contact Us
Paterson Trio Busted With Loaded Gun Following Prospect Park Police Pursuit

Jerry DeMarco
Branden Lowery, Zavia Gainey, Luis Rosario
Branden Lowery, Zavia Gainey, Luis Rosario Photo Credit: PROSPECT PARK PD

A Prospect Park police pursuit ended with the arrests of three Paterson residents caught with a loaded gun reported stolen out of Virginia, authorities said.

Officer Yeisy Reyes tried pulling over their 2010 Honda Accord after it blew a stop sign on Hopper Street at Brown Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Detective Capt. Walter Richmond said.

Reyes pursued the sedan for several blocks before the driver, identified as Zavia Gainey, 23, pulled over at Fairview Avenue, Richmond said.

Reyes and Sgt. Brian Koppenal found a .45-caliber Remington 1911 in the car, the captain said.

They arrested Gainey and passengers Branden Lowery, 28, and Luis Rosario, 32, on eluding and weapons charges, then sent them to the Passaic County Jail.

All three remained there Monday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

