Paterson Student Injured Running From Bees Awarded $85K Settlement

A former Paterson High School student who fell over a pothole while running from a swarm of bees and was injured in 2016 has been awarded $85,000 as part of a settlement, NJ.com reports.

Luis Silverio, 20, was awarded the funds in addition to the $100,000 he was awarded by the Paterson Board of Education last lear.

Paterson's City Council voted in favor of the settlement as part of an agreement Silverio would drop his claim agains the city, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Silverio, then 16, was in an outdoor gym class at Westside Park, when he fell while running from the bees that had other JFK High School students had been tossing rocks at, NJ.com says.

While running back to the high school, Silverio began getting stung by bees, and fell into a pothole, a 2017 lawsuit filed in Superior Court of Passaic County said.

The fall caused Silverio physical, emotional and psychological injuries, according to the suit.

Silverio's suit also alleges that the track was dilapidated.

