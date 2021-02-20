Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Rookie Police Officer Charged With Domestic Violence

Joseph Tuminelli
Joseph Tuminelli Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson police officer who was sworn to the job just last summer was charged with domestic violence, authorities announced late Friday.

Joseph Tuminelli, 26, was arrested by members of his own department, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief release.

He was charged with third-degree domestic aggravated assault, stalking and harassment, they said, adding that the incidents occurred in Paterson.

Tuminelli was among 16 new officers sworn in last July 13.

Valdes and Baycora didn't say whether Tuminelli had been suspended, was jailed at any point or been given a court date.

