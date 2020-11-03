Paterson Police Seize 563 Heroin Folds, 4 Pounds Of Pot, Seven Suspects In Flurry Of Arrests

Paterson police seized 563 heroin folds and more than four pounds of pot while arresting seven men during a series of quick strikes in the city.

"Operation Clean Sweep" targeted drug dealers and buyers alike, "one bag, jar and block at a time," Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

It began with the arrests of three men carrying a combined 380 heroin folds at the corner of Broadway and Summer Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday, he said.

Jamar Ray, 19, and Khayree DrakeFord, 22, both of Paterson had the bulk of heroin between them, Speziale said.

A half-hour later, police seized 183 heroin folds while arresting Khalid Lisbon, 26, on Hamilton Avenue, the director said.

They also busted three men after finding them with 4.2 pounds of pot shortly before 3 p.m., Speziale said.

He identified them as Sebastian Zevallos, 25, of Elmwood Park, Danny Gallardo Jr., 26, and Samuel Munoz-Gonzalez, 27, both of Paterson.

A total of $1,897 in suspected proceeds were seized, along with the drugs and paraphernalia, during the seven arrests, the director said.

