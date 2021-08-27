Paterson PD: Pill Pusher Popped With Hundreds Of Oxy Tabs, Gun, $25,000 Drug Cash

Paterson detectives seized hundreds of Oxycodone pills, a handgun and nearly $25,000 in profits while busting a high-level street dealer who operated up the block from a city school, authorities said.

Alexander Roller-Huarotte, 30, was previously charged in a 2015 home invasion in which the wrong family was victimized.

Earlier this month, city Narcotics Division detectives learned that he was "distributing large quantities of Oxycodone tablets," Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Friday.

An investigation led to search warrants, the director said.

Detectives searched and seized Roller-Huarotte's car while taking him and a companion into custody on Wayne Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Speziale said. They found 32 bags of cocaine along with 15 Oxy tablets, he said.

The detectives then raided Roller-Huarotte's Coral Street apartment, less than a block from K-12 Public School No. 14.

They arrested Winni L. Palacios, 30, and found 224 Oxy tablets, a Sig Saur P365 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine and $24,908, Speziale said.

Roller-Huarotte was charged with a variety of drug and weapons counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Palacios was charged with similar counts and jailed, as well.

Roller-Huarotte's other companion, Ernesto Marrero, 37, was charged with drug offenses and released pending court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.