Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passenger Killed, Two Women, Infant Sustain Minor Injuries In Palisades Parkway Crash
News

Paterson PD: Nutley Driver Caught With Gun, Coke

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

Paterson detectives caught a Nutley driver carrying a gun and cocaine during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Detectives Suquan Gary, Brian Culmone, and Luis Roca stopped a white Jeep Cherokee on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested Orlando Cruz, 35, after finding a .45-caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun and four bags of coke, Speziale said.

Cruz was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on drug and weapons charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The gun, meanwhile, was sent to the State Police Ballistics Laboratory to determine whether it may have been used in crimes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.