Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: National Leader Of Pagans Busted On Federal Gun Charge In NJ
News

Paterson PD: Detectives Seize Passenger With Loaded Gun Tucked Into Waistband

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A passenger in a vehicle stopped by Paterson police detectives had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine tucked into his waistband, authorities said Friday.

Detectives Yamil Pimienta and Mohammed Bashir stopped the Hyundai bearing a temporary Delaware license plate for a traffic violation near Summer and Van Houten streets shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

As they approached, Pimienta saw city resident Rashawn Pelham, 22, try to conceal what turned out to be a .380-caliber Bersa pistol, he said.

The detectives quickly seized Pelham, took him to headquarters and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on weapons-related offenses, including possession of a high capacity magazine.

The driver was issued summonses for several motor vehicle violations and released.

The gun was sent to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Unit to determine whether it may have been used in any crimes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.