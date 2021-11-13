Paterson PD: Detectives Disarm Combative Heroin Dealer, 18

An 18-year-old drug dealer carrying a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets fought with Paterson police detectives who disarmed and arrested him, authorities said.

The investigators were working a neighborhood "hot spot" detail on North 10th Street -- aimed at disrupting open-air drug dealing and other gang activity -- when they spotted Rishon Barnes with two other men, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Barnes "had a large bulge in front of his waistband" that the detectives believed to be a gun, he said.

Seeing them, Barnes bolted and the investigators chased him down, the director said.

They found him carrying a loaded Glock 44 22LR pistol and 100 heroin folds, among other contraband, he said.

Barnes was processed and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first court appearance on charges of drug and weapons possession and resisting arrest.

