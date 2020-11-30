Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson PD: Burglars Caught In School Charged In Nine Break-Ins

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
125 Broadway, Paterson
125 Broadway, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Paterson detectives cracked a month-long burglary spree when they caught two suspects inside an elementary school.

Detectives and uniformed officers responding to a burglar alarm converged on the K-8 Norman S. Weir School on College Boulevard (Van Houten Street), which had also been burglarized the day before, authorities said.

Inside the school they found city resident Jeremiah Carter, 39, and Justin Poff, 23, of Wharton, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Both men confessed to a string of burglaries that began exactly a month before, Speziale said.

These included four break-ins at a downtown building on Broadway that houses a state Motor Vehicle Commission office, a Passaic Community College bookstore and a Dunkin' Donuts, as well as two each at the Weir school and the Hall Mill industrial building on Fulton Street and one at a Grand Street restaurant, he said.

Police charged both men with nine counts each of burglary, eight counts of theft and three of criminal mischief, the director said.

The investigators working the case included Detectives Eriberto DelValle, Latia Taylor, Salvador Brancato and J.C. Gonzalez.

