Paterson Opening City Residents' Coronavirus Testing Site

A coronavirus testing center for Paterson residents only will open this coming Monday, May 4, Mayor Andre Sayegh announced Wednesday.

In partnership with Dr. Richard Afanonja, FastMed Urgent Care, and KeyToHealth.com Telemedicine, the testing center will provide positive/negative swab testing and telemedicine, the mayor said.

The site will be in the Barnert Subacute Rehabilitation Center lot on East 32nd Street off Broadway.

City officials on Thursday will officially announce the requirements for testing at the new site.

