Paterson Mayor: I've Tested Positive For COVID-19

“Today I found out that, like so many around the world, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said Tuesday.

Sayegh said he was "one of hundreds of first responders and city employees tested this past weekend."

"Even with all my careful efforts of social distancing for the last month -- keeping six feet away from all individuals, vigorously practicing good hand hygiene, and even over the last week, wearing a mask in public -- I have fallen prey to this virus," he said.

COVID-19 is "a silent virus and I do not know exactly where I may have contracted it," the mayor said. "I am not suffering from a fever or cough but will continue to monitor for symptoms as I am now fully quarantined [at] my home.

"My wife has been tested today as well, and we will closely monitor our children," Sayegh said. "I encourage all Patersonians to take this disease seriously and stay at home when possible."

The Silk City's first Arab-American mayor, Sayegh took office in July 2018. His first term expires June 30, 2022.

The mayor also said that he'll "continue to do my job on behalf of the city of Paterson. I will keep you updated on my health as the days progress.”

