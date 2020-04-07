Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Couple Cover Cost Of Flying In 7,400 N-95 Respirators From CA To Teterboro
News

Paterson Mayor: I've Tested Positive For COVID-19

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson Mayor André Sayegh
Paterson Mayor André Sayegh Photo Credit: COURTESY: Mayor Sayegh

“Today I found out that, like so many around the world, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said Tuesday.

Sayegh said he was "one of hundreds of first responders and city employees tested this past weekend."

"Even with all my careful efforts of social distancing for the last month -- keeping six feet away from all individuals, vigorously practicing good hand hygiene, and even over the last week, wearing a mask in public -- I have fallen prey to this virus," he said.

COVID-19 is "a silent virus and I do not know exactly where I may have contracted it," the mayor said. "I am not suffering from a fever or cough but will continue to monitor for symptoms as I am now fully quarantined [at] my home.

"My wife has been tested today as well, and we will closely monitor our children," Sayegh said. "I encourage all Patersonians to take this disease seriously and stay at home when possible."

The Silk City's first Arab-American mayor, Sayegh took office in July 2018. His first term expires June 30, 2022.

The mayor also said that he'll "continue to do my job on behalf of the city of Paterson. I will keep you updated on my health as the days progress.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.