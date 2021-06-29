Paterson Man Sexually Abused Child, 12, In Clifton, Authorities Charge

A 21-year-old Paterson man was charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old victim in Clifton, authorities charged.

Detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit arrested Manuel Martinez on Monday and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing.

They began investigating after receiving a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency in January, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

“Detectives interviewed the victim and multiple witnesses,” the prosecutor said in a release. “The investigation revealed that [Martinez] engaged in sexual conduct with the child at a residence in Clifton in May 2020.”

Valdes didn’t specify the conduct other than to say it involved contact with the youngster and that Martinez was charged with third-degree child endangerment.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

