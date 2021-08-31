Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Paterson Man Named In 34-Count Child Sex Assault Indictment

Jerry DeMarco
Gilberto Lopez-Rodriguez
Gilberto Lopez-Rodriguez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson ex-con repeatedly assaulted a child sexually over the course of a year and then repeated it again five years later, authorities charged.

An indictment charges Gilberto Lopez-Rodriguez, 43, with a combined 34 offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

These include:

  • nine counts of aggravated sexual assault;
  • 14 counts of sexual assault;
  • seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact;
  • two counts of criminal sexual contact;
  • two counts of child endangerment.

The incidents occurred at several residences for a year, beginning in February 2014, and then again in January 2020, Valdes said.

Lopez-Rodriguez remained held Tuesday in the Passaic County Jail pending the outcome of the charges.

An arraignment on the indictment was scheduled for Sept. 13 in Superior Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit is handing the case.

