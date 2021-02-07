Paterson Man Indicted For Setting Fire Outside Bank

UPDATE: A grand jury in Paterson has returned an indictment against a city man accused of setting a garbage can fire in the vestibule of a Main Street bank.

Reshawn Evans, 27, has remained held in the Passaic County jail since his arrest on April 26 for the Bank of America branch fire earlier that day.

The fire did not affect any adjoining structures, and there were no injuries, authorities said.

Evans is charged with aggravated arson and risking widespread injury or damage in the indictment, which follows an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Arson Unit and Paterson police and fire departments.

An arraignment hadn't yet been scheduled.

