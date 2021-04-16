Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Man Charged With Three Years Of Sex Assaults On Child

Jerry DeMarco
James Jackson
James Jackson Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man raped and otherwise sexually abused an underage child for several years, beginning when the victim was only seven, authorities charged.

The assaults by James Jackson, 37, began in September 2012 and continued for the next three years, the victim – who’s now 16 – told city police, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Detectives from the Valdes’s Special Victims Unit then interviewed the teen, as well as several witnesses, before arresting Jackson, they said.

They charged him with two counts each of aggravated asexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, then sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco is handling the case for the state.

