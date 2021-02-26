Paterson Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Three Kids

Authorities on Friday arrested a Paterson man who they said sexually abused three city children in their home, authorities charged.

Omar Williams, 34, “entered a residence and engaged in sexual conduct with three child acquaintances” the morning of Jan. 18, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement Friday.

The victims immediately reported it, they said, without explaining why it took more than two months to arrest and charge Williams following an investigation by Valdes’s Special Victims Unit.

Williams remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and child endangerment.

