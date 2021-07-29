Contact Us
Paterson Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Underage Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Noe Hernandez-Quintana
Noe Hernandez-Quintana Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man sexually abused an underage teen in the city of Passaic several times over the course of a year, authorities charged.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency alerted the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office last month of a complaint against Noe Hernandez-Quintana, 37, they said.

Special Victims Unit detectives interviewed the victim and multiple witnesses and found that the child had been sexually abused beginning at 14 years old, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The assaults continued "on multiple occasions at a residence in Passaic between 2019 and 2020,” she said.

Hernandez-Quintana was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment. He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

