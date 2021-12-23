Paterson Man Charged With Murder In Blunt-Force Death Of 2-Year-Old Child

A Paterson man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old child.

Ricardo Rivera, 30, remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail following his arrest the day before, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Her office was contacted by Paterson police after the child was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson at 6:44 a.m. Oct. 20, Valdes said.

An autopsy three days later found the youngster had died of blunt-force trauma, she said.

“The subsequent investigation, including numerous witness statements, resulted in the charges,” Valdes said.

Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of her Major Crimes Division Special Victims Unit is handling the case for the state, the prosecutor said.

