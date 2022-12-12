Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15

A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged.

Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12.

Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and third-degree child endangerment for two separate incidents in July 2021 and July 2022, the prosecutor said.

