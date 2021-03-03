Paterson Man, 64, Charged With Repeated Sex Assaults On 10-Year-Old Victim

A 64-year-old Paterson man repeatedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old victim, authorities charged.

A judge previously ordered that Julio Largo-Veletanga remain held in the Passaic County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault, attempted aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment and hindering his arrest, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Wednesday.

Valdes didn’t say when that arrest was made or by which agency.

She did say that an April 9 arraignment was scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on an indictment returned by a grand jury alleging the same offenses.

******

UPDATE: A 65-year-old Passaic man who authorities said raped an 8-year-old city girl he was babysitting was indicted by a grand jury in Paterson.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/authorities-day-care-sitter-65-indicted-for-raping-passaic-girl-8/804351/

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with the particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

******

