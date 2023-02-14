Paterson Man, 62, Critical After Second Multi-Victim City Shooting In A Little Over 24 Hours

A 62-year-old Paterson man was critically wounded and a 15-year-old juvenile injured in a broad-daylight shooting, authorities said.

Officers who rushed to the area after hearing gunshots found both victims near the corner of 10th Avenue and East 23rd Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.

They were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

Valdes and Ribeiro didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

The shooting came fast on the heels of gunfire that wounded three teenagers and a 20-year-old man about a dozen blocks east the night before.

One victim in the 9:30 p.m. shooting Monday at Godwin Street and Carroll Avenue, a 17-year-old, was taken by ambulance to the medical center.

Three other victims – one 17, another 18 and the third 20, all male – got to the hospital via private vehicles.

None of their injuries was considered life-threatening.

