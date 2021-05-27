Paterson Man, 60, Jailed In Year-Long String Of Child Sex Assaults

A 60-year-old Paterson man was jailed on charges of sexually abusing a pre-teen several times over the course of a year, authorities said.

City police took Jaime Alcala into custody after responding to a report of a child being sexually abused at a city home on Wednesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Alcala was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment after detectives from Valdes’s Special Victims Unit interviewed the youngster and several witnesses, they said.

They learned that Alcala “sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions at a residence in Paterson between March 2020 and March 2021,” the release says.

Alcala remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco, of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit, will ask a judge to keep him behind bars until trial.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

