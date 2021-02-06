Paterson Man, 46, Charged With Sexually Abusing Three Young Children

A Paterson man was charged with sexually abusing three different children going back more than a decade, authorities said.

One victim, now an adult, reported being abused at 11 years old by Richard Solis, 46, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Wednesday.

Another, now 15, reported being sexually assaulted by Solis while only 5, the prosecutor said.

Solis also is accused of sexually abusing a 3 year old, she said.

An investigation began following a May 22 tip to her Special Victims Unit by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency of a 15-year-old child reporting a sex assault from 10 years ago, Valdes said.

“An adult witness in that case also disclosed being sexually assaulted by [Solis] when the witness was 11 years old and further reported [him] engaging in sexual conduct with a 3-year-old child,” the prosecutor said.

The abuse occurred at different homes in the city, Valdes said.

Solis remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

