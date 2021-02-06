Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson PD: West Milford Drug Buyer Had 11-Month-Old Child With Her
News

Paterson Man, 46, Charged With Sexually Abusing Three Young Children

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Richard Solis
Richard Solis Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man was charged with sexually abusing three different children going back more than a decade, authorities said.

One victim, now an adult, reported being abused at 11 years old by Richard Solis, 46, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Wednesday.

Another, now 15, reported being sexually assaulted by Solis while only 5, the prosecutor said.

Solis also is accused of sexually abusing a 3 year old, she said.

An investigation began following a May 22 tip to her Special Victims Unit by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency of a 15-year-old child reporting a sex assault from 10 years ago, Valdes said.

“An adult witness in that case also disclosed being sexually assaulted by [Solis] when the witness was 11 years old and further reported [him] engaging in sexual conduct with a 3-year-old child,” the prosecutor said.

The abuse occurred at different homes in the city, Valdes said.

Solis remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.