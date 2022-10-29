Paterson Man, 38, Gunned Down

A 38-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed on a city street Saturday morning.

Responding officers found him with a single gunshot wound outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.

The victim, whose identity was temporarily being withheld, was taken in traumatic arrest to nearby St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, they said.

Valdes and Ribeiro classified the shooting as a homicide -- the 20th so far this year in Paterson -- but didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified. Nor did they suggest a motive.

They did ask that anyone who might have seen something or otherwise has information that could help investigators to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Paterson police detectives: (973) 321-1120.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.