Paterson Man, 20, Shot Dead On City Street Corner

A gunshot through the head before dawn Saturday took the life of a 20-year-old Paterson man on a city street corner, authorities confirmed.

Elijah Wilson of Paterson was found at the corner of East 18th Street and Fulton Place after being shot shortly before 3 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m., they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

It was the 21st homicide in Paterson this year, the 15th by gunfire.

That puts the Silk City on pace this year to exceed the 27 people killed at the hands of others in 2020 – the most in a single year in more than three decades. By comparison, there had been 19 in 2019.

